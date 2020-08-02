After being gifted an additional year of life, Lorraine passed peacefully, on July 17. Shortly after celebrating her 60th birthday, and 37th anniversary, Lorraine was surrounded by her family as she had her final sunrise. Devoted mother of, Kristopher and Jonathan. daughter in law Jillian, and granddaughter Elliana. Lorraine ne' Lamontagne is also survived by her siblings; Kathleen, Helen, Paulette, Roland, Gary, Randy and Michael. She touched the lives of a great many people and will always be remembered for her laugh and smiles. Her hubby, Kevin loved her more than life itself. A 'Celebration ala Lorraine" will be held outdoors, Saturday August 8th at 2:00 PM. Please email kcabai@aol.com for details.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store