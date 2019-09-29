Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
1429 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
1429 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL
Lorraine Artz


1925 - 2019
Lorraine Artz Obituary
Lorraine Artz (nee Newmes), age 93. Passed away September 24th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Artz. Loving mother of Thomas (Nancy), Joanne, Rosanne (Richard) Thompson, Mary (Paul) Pirog, Ronald (Kimberly), Richard (Ruth Ann), and Daniel (Carol). Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Charles (the late Josephine) Newmes and the late Edward (Esther) Newmes, Catherine Newmes, Andrew (Loraine) Newmes, Raymond (Jennie) Newmes, Loretta (Bernard) Jaworski, Robert Newmes, and Rosemary (John) Kneip. Lorraine taught for 30 years (1966-1996) at St. Alphonsus Grammar School. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30th, from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Maryhill. Donations in her memory may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or to the Alphonsus Academy, 1439 W. Wellington, Chicago IL 60657. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
