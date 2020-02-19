|
|
9/8/1926-2/13/2020
Lorraine Belokon, nee Bednarz, age 93 of Chicago; Beloved wife of the late Walter; Loving mother of Walter (Randi), William (Martha), Lawrence (Scharlet) and Carol (Pete) Heinzl; Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 2; Dear sister of Joseph (Diane) Bednarz; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Life-long CUBS fan; Proud member of St. Priscilla Church; Long time employee of Dominick's Foods in Norridge; Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral services beginning Friday 11 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery; Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020