Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Lorraine Belokon
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Lorraine Belokon


1926 - 2020
Lorraine Belokon Obituary
9/8/1926-2/13/2020

Lorraine Belokon, nee Bednarz, age 93 of Chicago; Beloved wife of the late Walter; Loving mother of Walter (Randi), William (Martha), Lawrence (Scharlet) and Carol (Pete) Heinzl; Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 2; Dear sister of Joseph (Diane) Bednarz; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Life-long CUBS fan; Proud member of St. Priscilla Church; Long time employee of Dominick's Foods in Norridge; Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral services beginning Friday 11 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery; Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
