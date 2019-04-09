|
Lorraine Berkowitz, nee Rochman, 87. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Steven (Jacki Unger) Berkowitz, Debby (Loren) Gold and Terri Berkowitz. Proud grammy of Stephanie and Michelle Berkowitz, Samantha and Benji (Fiancee Jamie Waxberg) Gold. Fond former mother-in-law of Suzie Kirsch and step grammy of Heli (Adam) Wiener and step great grammy of Drew, Gabby and Noah Wiener. Dear sister of the late Ida, Louis and Davie. Will be missed by a sister-in law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mom lived life to the fullest! Service Wednesday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019