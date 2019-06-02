|
Lorraine Burton nee Homel, 90, beloved wife of the late Marvin for 52 years; dear friend and companion of the late Maurice Slivnick; loving mother of Steven (Carol), Ron (Margie) and Jeff (Hilary); cherished Grandma of Judd (Sara Malka), Brian (Christine), Elise (Ari), Jason and Dylan (Kristin); adoring great grandmother of Caleb, Akiva, Asher and Levi; fond aunt of Bruce, Lauren (Matt), Paula (fiance, Thomas) and the late Arnold; loving friend of her caregiver Gloria Agustin. Many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Chapel service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019