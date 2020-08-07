1/
Lorraine C. Dore
Lorraine C. Dore, nee Cunningham; Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Dore; Loving mother of Renee Dore and Nina (Bruce) Moulds; Dear grandmother of Steven (Ashley) Moulds, Lauren (Ryan) Jackson and Rae Lynn (Kevin) Ralph; Great-grandmother of Brayden Moulds, Kelsey Moulds, Henry Jackson, Harrison Jackson and Charlie Ralph; Sister of the late Genevieve Conrath and the late Lawrence Priscal; Daughter of the late James and Helen Cunningham. Visitation Saturday, August 8th from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills with prayers at 11:00a.m. to St. Patricia Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For information 708-430-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
AUG
8
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Patricia Church
