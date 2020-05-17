Lorraine C. McNealy
1937 - 2020
82 years old. Entered into eternal life on 5/12/20 From LaGrange Park, IL. Loving daughter of John & Ann Rulka. Preceded in death by husband James. Loving mother of James & (Carmen) and Terry & (Carolyn). Grandmother to Jessica & (Joel) Orth, Jack and Charlotte. Great- Grandmother to Emily & Aaron. Fond sister-in-law of Donna & (Quinn) Cook, Ken & (Margaret) McNealy, and Nick Kampton. Aunt, Great- aunt to many nephews and nieces. Formerly of Oak Lawn, IL. Former member of Chicago Board of Trade. Service to be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Having grown up in Oak Lawn with her children, my heart goes out to Jim and Terry and their families. She was truly a special friend and neighbor to the Blachowicz family and she will be missed. My deepest sympathies to her sons.
Mark Blachowicz
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Charles Ragusa
Family Friend
