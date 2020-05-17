82 years old. Entered into eternal life on 5/12/20 From LaGrange Park, IL. Loving daughter of John & Ann Rulka. Preceded in death by husband James. Loving mother of James & (Carmen) and Terry & (Carolyn). Grandmother to Jessica & (Joel) Orth, Jack and Charlotte. Great- Grandmother to Emily & Aaron. Fond sister-in-law of Donna & (Quinn) Cook, Ken & (Margaret) McNealy, and Nick Kampton. Aunt, Great- aunt to many nephews and nieces. Formerly of Oak Lawn, IL. Former member of Chicago Board of Trade. Service to be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store