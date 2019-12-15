Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.
Chicago, IL
Lorraine Calhoun Stanton Obituary
Lorraine Calhoun Stanton, Age 92, Born into Eternal Life on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of L. Patrick Stanton for 68 years. Loving mother of Larry (Susan), Sue (John) Wilson, Mark (Coleen), Mike (Laurie), Polly (Tim) Kelly, Mary (Jim) Corrigan, John (Monique), Tim (Tammy), and Patrick (Karen) Stanton. Proud "Bopper" to her 35 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and Charles Calhoun. Devoted sister of the late Bob (the late Betty) and the late Chuck (the late Helen) Calhoun. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Alumna of Aquinas H.S. and Mundelein College. Former assistant publicity director of the Empire Room at the Palmer House Hilton, co-proprietor of Baskin-Robbins in Beverly, co-founder of Morgan Park Catholic Youth Ministry Center, and recipient of Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Beverly Arts Center and Beverly Area Planning Association. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Friday, December 20, 2019 (Lorraine's 93rd Birthday) at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King School Foundation, or Morgan Park Catholic Youth Ministry Center, 1825 W. Monterey Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -