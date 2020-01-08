|
Lorraine Cecilia Lindgren, 92, of Libertyville, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Advocate Condell Med. Ctr. Lorraine was a member of St. Joseph parish. Early on she had worked at Illinois Gear and Thybony Interiors. While at Spring Meadows she was a member of the board and volunteered in their Memory Care unit. She loved playing cards and dominos.
She was the loving mother of Janine (Clayton) Bolke and Greg Lindgren; the proud grandmother of Gregory Walters and Lexi Bolke; step-grandmother of Kyle (Hillary), Amber, and Bailey Bolke; dear great-grandmother of Ava Weddel and Quinn Bolke; loving sister of Frank (Annette) Koziol and Dolores (Frank) Rutkawski; and the beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her devoted husband Richard.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday Jan 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Visitation will be 4-8pm Thursday Jan. 9th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60654-9965 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847) 362-2626 and Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020