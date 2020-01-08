Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
Lorraine Cecilia Lindgren

Lorraine Cecilia Lindgren Obituary
Lorraine Cecilia Lindgren, 92, of Libertyville, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Advocate Condell Med. Ctr. Lorraine was a member of St. Joseph parish. Early on she had worked at Illinois Gear and Thybony Interiors. While at Spring Meadows she was a member of the board and volunteered in their Memory Care unit. She loved playing cards and dominos.

She was the loving mother of Janine (Clayton) Bolke and Greg Lindgren; the proud grandmother of Gregory Walters and Lexi Bolke; step-grandmother of Kyle (Hillary), Amber, and Bailey Bolke; dear great-grandmother of Ava Weddel and Quinn Bolke; loving sister of Frank (Annette) Koziol and Dolores (Frank) Rutkawski; and the beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her devoted husband Richard.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday Jan 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Visitation will be 4-8pm Thursday Jan. 9th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60654-9965 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847) 362-2626 and Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
