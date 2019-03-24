|
|
Lorraine Christensen nee Martin, 89; beloved wife of the late Elroy; adored mother of James (Sandy), Karen, Diane (Dennis) Schultz, and Donna (Scott) Sutcliffe; cherished grandmother of Katie (Matt) Heitman, Dr. Jay (Megan), Becky (Richard) Sutcliffe, and Annette Sutcliffe; great grandmother of Caleb and Makena; devoted sister of Eileen (the late Joseph) Yankee, the late Annette and the late Donald (the late Katherine); sister-in-law of Sam (Claire); fond aunt of many, especially her godson David Yankee, Joanna Deane, Laura (Patrick) Devitt and the late Dr. Thomas (Chris) Yankee and Michael Martin; Funeral Tuesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W Irving Park Rd (½ block East of Irving and Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019