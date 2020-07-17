Lorraine Ciccio, nee Sorrentino passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loving husband, Victor E. and her children. Dearest mother of, Patrice(Tom) McNichols, Victor (Ieva) Ciccio,Jr., Lori (Mark Findsen) Ciccio, James (Gosia) Ciccio. Proud Grandmother of Vincent Ciccio, Victoria McNichols, Anthony Ciccio and Lia Ciccio. Dear Sister of the late August "Bill" Sorrentino, late Dolores Sorrentino, late Lenore "Lee" Scoleri, late Mario and late James Sorrentino. Fond Aunt of many. Lorraine was a longtime member of the Southside Jitterbug Club and a loyal fan of Clear Ridge Baseball and the Chicago White Sox. She was a great mother and cook, and a fabulous friend. She personified sweetness, fun, kindness and love. Family and Friends are invited to gather at 10am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 for Mass in celebration of Lorraine at St. Rene Goupil Church, 6410 West 63rd Place, Chicago, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Lorraine's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
