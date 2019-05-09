Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Lorraine Amato
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Gilbert’s Catholic Church
231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120)
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gilbert’s Catholic Church
231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120)
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert’s Catholic Church
231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120)
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine D. Amato

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine D. Amato Obituary
Lorraine D. Amato (nee Bonvini) 88, beloved wife of the late Lawrence, loving mother of Lawrence (Anna), Kathleen (Robert) Hubbard, Nancy (Matthew) Roberts, Robert, Christopher (Ivette), Cynthia (Frank) Swindell, the late James, grandmother of 23 and the late Sarah, great grandmother of 16, sister of the late Alfred and Leo Bonvini. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church 231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120) Grayslake, IL and from 9-10 AM Saturday. Funeral mass is 10 AM. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials to at . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now