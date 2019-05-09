|
Lorraine D. Amato (nee Bonvini) 88, beloved wife of the late Lawrence, loving mother of Lawrence (Anna), Kathleen (Robert) Hubbard, Nancy (Matthew) Roberts, Robert, Christopher (Ivette), Cynthia (Frank) Swindell, the late James, grandmother of 23 and the late Sarah, great grandmother of 16, sister of the late Alfred and Leo Bonvini. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church 231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120) Grayslake, IL and from 9-10 AM Saturday. Funeral mass is 10 AM. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials to at . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019