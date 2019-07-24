Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Wirtschoreck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine D. Wirtschoreck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine D. Wirtschoreck Obituary
Lorraine D. Wirtschoreck nee Smith. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Wirtschoreck. Loving mother of Susan (the late Thomas) Mahon, Terry (Richard) Ross & Edward (Teresa) Wirtschoreck. Cherished grandmother of Jonathon, Jaclyn, Robert & Andrew. Proud great grandmother of Charley, Jackson & Connor. Dear sister of Donald (Cheryle) Smith, & the late Ruth Holder, Frances Smith & Robert Smith. Treasured friend of Elsie Koler. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now