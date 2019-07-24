|
|
Lorraine D. Wirtschoreck nee Smith. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Wirtschoreck. Loving mother of Susan (the late Thomas) Mahon, Terry (Richard) Ross & Edward (Teresa) Wirtschoreck. Cherished grandmother of Jonathon, Jaclyn, Robert & Andrew. Proud great grandmother of Charley, Jackson & Connor. Dear sister of Donald (Cheryle) Smith, & the late Ruth Holder, Frances Smith & Robert Smith. Treasured friend of Elsie Koler. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019