Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
LORRAINE E. JANNUSCH Obituary
Lorraine E. Jannusch, nee Feidt, 88, of the Northwest Side of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth W Jannusch. Loving mother of Paul (Sherry), Patricia and Timothy Jannusch. Dear mother in law of Thersa Jannusch. Proud grandmother of Michael Thomas. Fond sister of the late Richard and the late Robert Feidt. Longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Guild. Retired designer for Brautigam's Florist. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 until 9 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral Thursday, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
