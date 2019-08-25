Home

Lorraine E. Ludolph, age 101, passed on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Henry W. and Bertha Ludolph; dearly loved auntie of Janet (Michael) DeLeo of Salem, WI; great auntie of Justin DeLeo, Elizabeth Leitza, Christen (Peter) Kim, Kathryn (Jerry) Schenning, Tim and Michael (Carson) DeLeo; and great-great auntie of five. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick, Elmer, and Henry (Carol) Ludolph. Funeral services were held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 phone number 262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
