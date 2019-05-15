Home

Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
LORRAINE COOLEY
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
LORRAINE ELEANOR COOLEY age 89 a lifetime area resident. Beloved wife of the late Lester (2002); loving mother of Michael (Cookie), Nancy (late James) Pelke, Patricia (Jerry) Gruber and James (Mindi); caring grandmother of 8; devoted great-grandmother of 7; survived by her dear sisters Vivian (Glen) Blum, Dorothy Yackley and sister-in law Elaine Cooley; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine enjoyed collecting antiques, estate sales, gardening, traveling, music and especially loved spending time with her family. Visitation will be Friday May 17th from 9 A.M. until Services at 11 A.M. at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hinsdale, IL. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
