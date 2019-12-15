|
Lorraine Elizabeth Bates was born August 25, 1945 in New Orleans, La and passed away on November 14, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. The eldest daughter of Edward H. Parker and Rosetta M. Parker, Lorraine was the beloved mother of Terrence D. Bates of Wadsworth, IL and Karen A. Bates of Chicago, IL. Lorraine is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Bobbie Bates and her husband, Bobbie J. Bates of Lake Forest, IL. She is survived by siblings Edward Parker Jr., Herman Parker, and Linda Williams. Lorraine was the proud "Granny" to Sydney Ellen and Bobbie Simone Bates and the affectionate Auntie to a host of nieces and nephews. A military bride of more than 20 years, Lorraine's early life included travel to U.S. bases and overseas to Camp Zama, Yokohama Japan. An accomplished professional in her own right, Lorraine was employed at national companies including Gulf Oil (now Chevron Corp) and Abbott Laboratories. A lifelong runner, Lorraine completed the 2000 Chicago Marathon. Lorraine Elizabeth Parker Bates, God's faithful servant, a devoted wife and loving mother, forever in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019