Lorraine Elizabeth Mossman, 94, of Crystal Lake passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born December 13, 1924, in Chicago, to Christ and Anna (nee Masdalen) Berg. She married Richard Mossman on February 12, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2010 after 61 years of marriage. Lorraine devoted her life to caring and supporting her growing family. She was an excellent artist, loved gardening, homemaking, sewing and crafting. Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Michael) Corteen, Nancy (Michael) Creswell and Susan (Dave) Ferenc; grandchildren, Christopher Corteen, Jonathan (Gretchen) Corteen, Kimberly Dubin, Jeffrey Creswell, and David Ferenc; and great grandchildren, Owen, Emily, Brady, Luke, Grace, JR, Nathan and Declan. Besides her parents and husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Lodge; and brother, Herbert Berg. Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, August 13, from 9:30 am until the time of a service at 10:15 am at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019