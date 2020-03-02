Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Lorraine F. Kordik

Lorraine F. Kordik Obituary
Lorraine F. Kordik(nee Kudlinski), 88, the matriarch of her family, of Addison, passed away Friday, February 28. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Yako"; dear sister of Joann Kudlinski, Eli(Jo) Bordean, the late James(the late Karen) Kudlinski, and the late Diane(the late Al) Szyslak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and proud great aunt of many great nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 9:30am until time of service 11:00am at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd.(1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorials to at , appreciated. Info (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020
