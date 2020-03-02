|
|
Lorraine F. Kordik(nee Kudlinski), 88, the matriarch of her family, of Addison, passed away Friday, February 28. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Yako"; dear sister of Joann Kudlinski, Eli(Jo) Bordean, the late James(the late Karen) Kudlinski, and the late Diane(the late Al) Szyslak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and proud great aunt of many great nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 9:30am until time of service 11:00am at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd.(1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorials to at , appreciated. Info (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020