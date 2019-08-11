|
Lorraine G. Wedig (nee Mack), age 91, of Lake Ozark, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Chicago, Jan. 8, 1928, to Roland and Jean (Klumpp) Mack. She was united in marriage to George Wedig in 1946. They shared nearly 55 years together until George's death in 2001. She is survived by her sons James (Patricia) Wedig of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Jeffrey (Pamela) Wedig of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; daughter Jean (the late Craig) Pettinger of Antioch, Ill.; brother William Guendling of Clearwater, Fla.; sisters Irene (the late Arthur) Selby and Ruth (Bob) Divis of Chicago, Ill. Six grandchildren Cari, Tom, Chris, Shanda, Ryan and Mark. Nine great grandchildren Tim, Mike, Steve, Abby, Logan, Delaney, Cohen, Sam and Cecelia.
Preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mack, sister Judy (Mike) Morin, and daughter Joy (Jim) Nile. Funeral mass at 11 AM on Tues., Aug.13, 2019 at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel at 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, Ill. A memorial on Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at 11a.m at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 2411 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, Mo
