Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Lorraine Gallas Obituary
Lorraine Gallas nee Manny. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Ronald (Denise), Lynn (Bob) Maynard and Richard (Michelle); dear grandmother of Kylie, MacKenzie (Steven), Collin and Jami; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and second mom to many. Visitation Thursday 4:00 – 9:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, Funeral Friday 9:00am for Mass at Divine Savior Church at 9:30am. Int: St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info: ragobrothersfuneralhome.com or 773-276-7800
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
