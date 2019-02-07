|
Lorraine Gallas nee Manny. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Ronald (Denise), Lynn (Bob) Maynard and Richard (Michelle); dear grandmother of Kylie, MacKenzie (Steven), Collin and Jami; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and second mom to many. Visitation Thursday 4:00 – 9:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, Funeral Friday 9:00am for Mass at Divine Savior Church at 9:30am. Int: St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info: ragobrothersfuneralhome.com or 773-276-7800
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019