|
|
Lorraine Geist, nee Montresor, age 91, beloved wife of 70 years to Clifford R. Geist. Loving mother of Margaret (Frederick) Fox, John (Denise) Geist, Patricia (Patrick) Feeley and the late Kenneth Geist. Cherished grandmother of Brighid, Scott, Kevin, Erin, Kyle, and Tatum. Adoring great-grandmother to Lena, Emily and Sadie. Due to the ongoing health crisis and concern for the health of our family and friends, the cemetery service will be private. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle, Chicago IL 60646. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, www.smithcorcoran.com 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020