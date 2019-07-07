|
Lorraine H. Bethscheider age 89 of Des Plaines, IL passed away July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Lothar Bethscheider for 68 years. Loving mother of Larry (Ruth) Bethscheider. Proud grandmother of Larry (Mayra) and Tom (Cynthia) Bethscheider. Great grandmother to Andrew. Fond aunt and great aunt to many. She is preceded in death by siblings Cecilia (Jack) Dobson and Helen (George) Reichl. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Tuesday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019