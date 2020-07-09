Lorraine H. Konecki, nee Cuthbertson; Devoted wife of the late Felix; Loving mother of Susan (Dr. Steven) Kaiser, Robert (Hilda), and Christopher (Colleen); Proud grandma of Megan, Michael, Molly, Michelle, Madeline, and Caleb; Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; Memorial Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park, IL; Interment to follow at St. John Kanty Cemetery, 5505-5565 E 700 N. Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 at 2:00 p.m.; In lieu of flowers, donations to The Courage Program, 9711 S. Kolin Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453 would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com