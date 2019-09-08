Home

Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
Lorraine Helen Sutherland

Lorraine Helen Sutherland Obituary
Lorraine Helen Sutherland (nee Krueger), age 90, of West Chicago, passed away on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William; Loving mother of Lori Sutherland and the late Linda Payne; dear grandmother of Michael Payne, Erin Payne, Erich (Dana) Mosley, Evan (Rachel) Mosley, Adam Mosley, Katelin Sutherland and Rylee Sutherland; great-grandmother of Maddux, Reagan, Brooke and Autumn. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to Kenneth Young Center, 1001 Rohlwing Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. For Info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
