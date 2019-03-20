|
Lorraine J. Halwax (nee Jaeger), 88, of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Frank K.; loving mother of Jennifer (Michael) Conlon, Kristen (Robert) Graack and Pamela (Dean) Bennett; proud grandmother of Michael Mary (Steven) Conlon Marlin, Henry (Amanda) Graack, Patrick Conlon (Hayley Baumer), Meghan (Andrew) Bennett Starrenburg, Zachary (Sara) Graack, Christopher Bennett, John Conlon (Carli Jones), Samuel Graack (Ashley Venturella), Dwight (Jenna) Bennett and Liam Conlon; caring great-grandmother of Cameron, Everett, Austin, Michael Lorraine, Oliver and August; cherished daughter of the late Otto J. and Jeanette (nee Nemec); dear sister of the late Otto J. Jr., (the late Arlene C.); fond sister in law of Alice Halwax and the late Paula (the late Norbert) Bilinski. Visitation Saturday April 13, 9:00am until the time of funeral Mass 10:00am at St. Paul of the Cross Church (Holy Family Chapel) 320 S. Washington Ave, Park Ridge. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 or 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. For information 630-289-8054.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019