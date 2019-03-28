|
|
Lorraine J. Halwax, wife of the late Frank K., born in Chicago August 4, 1930, passed away March 14, 2019. Resident of Park Ridge since 1982. Retired Chicago Public School teacher. A strong and beautiful woman with a kind and compassionate heart, Lorraine will be greatly missed by many, including her daughters Jennifer (Michael) Conlon, Kristen (Robert) Graack, Pam (Dean) Bennett; grandchildren Mi Conlon (Steven) Marlin, Henry (Amanda) Graack, Patrick Conlon (Hayley Baumer), Meghan Bennett (Andrew) Starrenburg, Zachary (Sara) Graack, Christopher Bennett, John Conlon (Carli Jones), Samuel Graack (Ashley Venturella), Dwight (Jenna) Bennett, Liam Conlon; and great grandchildren Cameron, Everett, Austin, Michael Lorraine, Oliver and August. Visitation 9:00 am and Funeral Mass 10:00 am, April 13, 2019, at St Paul of the Cross Church (Holy Family Chapel), 320 S. Washington Avenue, Park Ridge. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019