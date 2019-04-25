Home

Lorraine J. Jedlicka nee Vanis age 91 of Palos Heights. Beloved Wife to the Late George A. Loving Mother of David ( Kandy ), Debbie Hladilek, the late Dan ( Nancy ) & Dr. Dianne ( John ) Jedlicka-Kriz. Grandmother of Elizabeth Fasbender, Kassi Jedlicka, Jason Hladilek, Corin Halvax, Damion Jedlicka & Alexander Jedlicka-Kriz. Great Grandmother of Anna & Jack Jedlicka, Peyton Jo & Parker John Fasbender, Lucas & soon-to-be Lincoln Halvax. Sister of Janet ( Ronn ) Maratea of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Dear Daughter of the late Jim & Sophie Vanis. Visitation Friday, April 26th from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Chapel Prayers Saturday, April 27th 9:30 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Proceeding to St. Alexander Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of Palos Heights Woman's Club, Woman's Golf Club, League of Woman's Voters & St. Alexander Alter & Rosaries Society, and Palos Newcomers Club. In Lieu of Flowers memorials to: the St. Alexander Church & School, , and Father Flannigan's Boys Town would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ ww.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
