Lorraine J. McWilliams Obituary
Lorraine J. McWilliams, nee Brown, age 92, at rest January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. McWilliams. Loving mother of Ralene J. Arthurs, Susan M. (the late Larry) Ingalls, and Craig L (Lauri) Arthurs. Dear Grandmother of Christopher L. (Michele), Zachary W., Nicholas L., and Jacob L. Fond sister of the late Thomas L. Brown Jr. and the late Rollie C. Brown. Lorraine was an extensive world traveler and an amazingly dedicated grandmother. Visitation Sunday 4 PM to 7 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace. Family and friends will meet for the Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at St. Irene Catholic Church 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville. Private Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Info. (630) 941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
