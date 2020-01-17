|
|
Lorraine Janet Bedore, 86, longtime resident of Lisle, at rest January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine Peterson. Loving mother of Bob (Joan) Bedore, Gary Bedore, Gail Jungels, and Tim Bedore. Cherished grandmother of Julianne ( Adam) Mallonee, Elizabeth (Ben) Campbell, Ryan Jungels, Sean (Erin) Jungels, and Nathan Jungels. Great grandmother of Haley and Ethan Mallonee, Gabrielle, Peter, and Isabella Campbell, and Jace, Maddox, and Nico Bybee Jungels. Fond sister of Carol (Jack) Coffman and sister-in-law of Lois (the late Jack) Bedore. Many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday January 19 from 12 Noon until time of Memorial Service at 4 PM at Blake – Lamb Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Info. (630) 964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 17, 2020