Lorraine K. Nettleton, nee Kerr, of Hillside, age 92. Beloved wife of the late David Charles; loving mother of Patty (Bob) Bauers, Kathleen, David (Cathy), Mary (Gino) Nudo and Jim (Kelly); proud grandmother of K.C., Matt (Angie), Dan, Charlie (Catherine), Katie (Tyler), Annie (John), Nick, Jack, Elizabeth, Mary and Teddy; great-grandmother of Morgan, Ryan, Violet, Erik, Scott and Caroline; dear sister of the late Eugene (late Maria) Kerr; cherished sister-in-law of the late Jack (Mary Ellen) Nettleton; fond aunt of many. Lying-in-State Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington, Hillside from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Loyola Hospital (www.loyolamedicine.org) would be appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019