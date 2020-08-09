Lorraine Klinkenberg, nee Harris, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Richard Klinkenberg. Loving mother of Richard (Doreen) and Grace. Dear grandmother of Adam and Alex. Devoted friend of many. Visitation Tuesday August 11, 4PM to 7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass private at St. Mary of the Woods Church. Interment private at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago 60660. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com