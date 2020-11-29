1/1
Lorraine L. Holland
Lorraine L. "Lori" Holland, nee Letsos, age 63, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Robert Holland. Adored sister of Christine (Dave) Tritton and Gina (Ed) Graafsma. Dear aunt of Maria "Calli" (Kevin Moran) McPeek, Gina Leigh (Nick) Bassler, and Scott (Katie) Graafsma. Lori was chair of DePaul University's Board of Trustees and a longtime advocate for the campus community. A retired managing director of the investment management firm Neuberger Berman, she brought extensive financial and investment experience to DePaul. She graduated cum laude from DePaul University with a BS in finance and earned her MBA from the University of Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John and Regina Letsos Endowed Scholarship, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 5300, Chicago, Illinois 60604. Funeral services will be held privately. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Lori's genuine smile, kindness and many talents left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She willingly shared her wisdom and she made you aspire to be a better person. Lori is a gift to all and will be greatly missed. I'm so blessed to have known her. Deepest condolences to Bob and her extended family.
Betsy & Steve Young
Betsy Young
Friend
