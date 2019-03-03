|
|
LORRAINE L. PETERS, (nee Beck), beloved wife of the late Edward J. Peters, D.N.; loving mother of David & Celine (Brian) Pfund; dearest grandmother of Nicole (Michael) Kaleta, Ryan & Megan; dear sister of June (late Jerry) McBride, late Walter (late Cecelia) Beck, late Edward (late Peggy) Beck, late Donald Beck, late Donna (Richard) Gawron & late Carl Beck; fond aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Daniel the Prophet. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019