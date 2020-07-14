1/
Lorraine M. Bandel-Garbarski
1931 - 2020
Lorraine M. Bandel-Garbarski (nee Buzinski), age 89, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born March 29, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Helen Buzinski. She married the late Frank Bandel in 1950 and lived together until his passing in 2012. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald Garbarski; her sons David (Jolanta), Paul (Norma), and Michael (late Theresa) Bandel; her brothers, Edward ( Richard) and Robert (late Kathy) Buzinski. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Christopher, Anthony, Mark Bandel and Brad Thompson.

There will be a memorial visitation from 9am to 10am on Thursday, July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo. The Mass will follow at 10am. Burial of ashes will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Marengo.

Following the CDC's social distancing guidelines there will be reserved seating for immediate family at the church with limited additional seating for up to 50. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152. For information call (815) 568-8131.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
8155688131
