Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Kirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Kirst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Kirst Obituary
Lorraine M. Kirst ( Sievert), 91, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, after succumbing to complications from a heart attack.

She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Paul J. Kirst; loving mother to her son, Paul J. Kirst, who proceeded her in death, and daughters, Laura (Bruce) Skeggs, Karen (Sue) Kirst-Millspaugh, Pamela (Todd) Weingart, and Tina Marie Kirst. She was a fun and devoted "Nana" to Jennifer, Julia, PJ, Brian, and Emma. A lifelong dog lover, she was especially devoted to her Spencer, who passed away just hours before her.

She led a full and active life; passionate about world travel with her family and friends, taking and sharing photos, playing cards with her Florida condo friends and at the Glenview Senior Center., as well as socializing with friends in her Glenview neighborhood.

In her early years, she was an active member in Eastern Star and enjoyed working in the radiology department at Ravenswood Hospital. As a lifetime member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Chicago, she served as Secretary on the Council, Woman's Fellowship and Coffee hour committee.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 9 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Friday, August 23 at 10:30 am. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethany United Church of Christ, 4250 N. Paulina, Chicago, IL. 60613. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now