Lorraine M. Kirst ( Sievert), 91, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, after succumbing to complications from a heart attack.
She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Paul J. Kirst; loving mother to her son, Paul J. Kirst, who proceeded her in death, and daughters, Laura (Bruce) Skeggs, Karen (Sue) Kirst-Millspaugh, Pamela (Todd) Weingart, and Tina Marie Kirst. She was a fun and devoted "Nana" to Jennifer, Julia, PJ, Brian, and Emma. A lifelong dog lover, she was especially devoted to her Spencer, who passed away just hours before her.
She led a full and active life; passionate about world travel with her family and friends, taking and sharing photos, playing cards with her Florida condo friends and at the Glenview Senior Center., as well as socializing with friends in her Glenview neighborhood.
In her early years, she was an active member in Eastern Star and enjoyed working in the radiology department at Ravenswood Hospital. As a lifetime member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Chicago, she served as Secretary on the Council, Woman's Fellowship and Coffee hour committee.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 9 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Friday, August 23 at 10:30 am. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethany United Church of Christ, 4250 N. Paulina, Chicago, IL. 60613. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019