1/
Lorraine M. Kolo
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine M. Kolo (Floss), age 95, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Lorraine was born June 5, 1925 in Chicago to Margaret Rummel and Harold Floss. Loving mother of Mary McQuillan (Jay), Kathleen Schatz (Joseph), Lori Ann Houlihan (Timothy) and daughter-in-law Carla Kolo. She was a loving Grams to Kathleen McQuillan Burken, Colleen McQuillan O'Neal, Joseph Schatz, Elizabeth Schatz Ivansek, Tara Kolo Goebel and Molly Houlihan and great-grandmother "GG" to Madison, Sydney, Meghan, Mac, Kaylee, Logan, Ada, Woody, Jack and Addy. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Rosemary Sullivan, brother Robert Floss, sisters-in-law Lucille Floss and Donna Floss. She was aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband John A. Kolo, her son John H. Kolo, her brothers Harold, George, William, Eugene, John and brother-in-law William Sullivan.

A visitation for Lorraine will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 West Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638. Closing prayers will be on Monday, November 2nd from 9:30 am to 9:45 am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am, St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Interment private at Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Rd., Justice, IL.

Lorraine was a proud Lady who never gave up. She always looked forward and never back. She treasured her family and many friends especially Jerry, Mike and Nick from her Winston Family, Lil and family, Helen and family, Lorraine and family and her buddy, Eric. The family would like to thank Asbury Gardens in North Aurora for the wonderful care given to their Mom.

Due to Covid Restrictions there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Chicago.

Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 25 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Prayer Service
09:30 - 09:45 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
To all the Kolo family:
I was sorry to hear of your Mom's death. She was always a cheery lady with a lot of amusing stories. The O'Neill family, and my Dad Hugh especially, very much appreciated her joining my Aunt Lilyan on visits to my Mom, when my Mom was in the last stages of her life. They often brought baked goods which Dad enjoyed and shared. Lorraine was a kind, thoughtful person. I know she will be missed, and I picture the 3 "Ls" laughing together in another place.
Mary O'Neill Coughlan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved