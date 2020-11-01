To all the Kolo family:

I was sorry to hear of your Mom's death. She was always a cheery lady with a lot of amusing stories. The O'Neill family, and my Dad Hugh especially, very much appreciated her joining my Aunt Lilyan on visits to my Mom, when my Mom was in the last stages of her life. They often brought baked goods which Dad enjoyed and shared. Lorraine was a kind, thoughtful person. I know she will be missed, and I picture the 3 "Ls" laughing together in another place.

Mary O'Neill Coughlan

Friend