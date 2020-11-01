Lorraine M. Kolo (Floss), age 95, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Lorraine was born June 5, 1925 in Chicago to Margaret Rummel and Harold Floss. Loving mother of Mary McQuillan (Jay), Kathleen Schatz (Joseph), Lori Ann Houlihan (Timothy) and daughter-in-law Carla Kolo. She was a loving Grams to Kathleen McQuillan Burken, Colleen McQuillan O'Neal, Joseph Schatz, Elizabeth Schatz Ivansek, Tara Kolo Goebel and Molly Houlihan and great-grandmother "GG" to Madison, Sydney, Meghan, Mac, Kaylee, Logan, Ada, Woody, Jack and Addy. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Rosemary Sullivan, brother Robert Floss, sisters-in-law Lucille Floss and Donna Floss. She was aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband John A. Kolo, her son John H. Kolo, her brothers Harold, George, William, Eugene, John and brother-in-law William Sullivan.
A visitation for Lorraine will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 West Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638. Closing prayers will be on Monday, November 2nd from 9:30 am to 9:45 am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am, St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Interment private at Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Rd., Justice, IL.
Lorraine was a proud Lady who never gave up. She always looked forward and never back. She treasured her family and many friends especially Jerry, Mike and Nick from her Winston Family, Lil and family, Helen and family, Lorraine and family and her buddy, Eric. The family would like to thank Asbury Gardens in North Aurora for the wonderful care given to their Mom.
Due to Covid Restrictions there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, Chicago.
Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 25 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
