Lorraine M. LaVigne, of Morton Grove, beloved daughter of the late Fred and Ann of South Chicago, loving godmother of Ted (Christine) Brandmayr Jr.; dear cousin of the late Theodore (Tina) Bransmayr and Jim (Rose) LaVigne; cherished aunt of many. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, Saturday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019