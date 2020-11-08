Lorraine M. Linkis, nee Klimowich, age 91, born February 16, 1929, passed away November 3, 2020. Her passion was her family, shopping, and going out to dinner with her loving husband of almost 70 years. (Not necessarily in that order). She was feisty and always spoke her mind which was endearing to those who knew her. We'll miss you, Mom!
Wife of the late George J. Linkis; Mother of Carol (Joe) Brabec, Debbie (Dennis) Spoljaric, and Shari Linkis (Nick); Grandmother to Tom (Tracy) Suntken, Dale (Lanie) Spoljaric, and Amy (Niko) Culic; Great-grandmother of Kelsey, Kiera, Ryder, Penny, and Noelle. Services were held privately. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com