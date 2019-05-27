|
Lorraine M. Panek, nee Palicke, age 90; beloved wife of the late Hillard E. Panek; loving mother of Debbie Penning, Jeff (Joyce) Panek, and Carol (Tony) Claus; dear grandmother of Nicole Donaldson, James Penning, Jr., Natalie Claus, and Sarah (Kurt) Dolson, and great-grandmother of five. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan; 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends will meet for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 36 North Ellsworth, Naperville, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. 630-968-1000 www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019