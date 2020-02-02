Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lorraine M. Vasalos nee Demas, age 78, of Chicago and most recently Park Ridge, IL. Beloved wife of John J. Vasalos for 50 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Charles (Jessica) Vasalos and Patricia Vasalos. Cherished Yiayia to Michaela, John, and James. Loving sister to three siblings and friend to many. A visitation will be held Monday Feb. 3, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicgao IL. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Feb 4, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E Dempster St, Des Plaines, IL at 10:00AM . Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Lorraine's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. May her memory be eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
