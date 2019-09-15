|
Lorraine Mandolini nee Kargol, age 86, of Glenview. Beloved wife of Tony for 65 wonderful years. Loving mother of Gregory (Becky) Mandolini, Mark (Maureen) Mandolini, David (Dana) Mandolini, Anthony Mandolini, and Lorri (Brian) Collins. Adoring Nana to Lindsey, Aimee, Jenna, Mark, Alexi, Robyn, Kelley, DJ, Stephanie, Henry, Annmarie. Caring great grandmother to Olivia, Siena, Hunter, Aria, and Cole. Devoted daughter of the late Walter and Stephanie Kargol. Dear sister to Ronald (Jan) Kargol. Cherished aunt to many. Loved by many cousins and friends.
Lorraine cherished time with her family. She loved travel, music, reading, gardening and cooking before hanging up her apron in favor of dining out. She treasured many years in sunny Florida. She had an adventurous spirit and a unique sense of humor.
Visitation: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Internment: Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Ministry Center 1775 Grove Street Glenview, Illinois 60025. Please make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line).
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019