Lorraine Marie Rende
Lorraine Marie Rende, nee Shonder, age 92, of Hinsdale, formerly of Cicero. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Rende; fond mother of Russell (Paulette) Rende and Dominic (Carol) Rende; foster mother of Laura Schieberle; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Chris) Pelling, Nathaniel (Tami) Rende and Kathryn (Jay) Campbell; great grandmother of Addison, Joshua, Samantha, Evan and Owen; sister of the late John (the late Norine) Shonder and the late Richard (the late Ruth) Shonder; sister in law of Josephine Shonder; daughter of the late John Shonder and Marie Shonder, nee Hepko; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 10 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL. Due to current State and Federal Guidelines, only 10 guests will be allowed in the facility at a time. Facial Coverings are required. Social Distancing will be required and any signs of sickness will not be allowed entry. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to your favorite charity. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
9:00 - 10:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
MAY
13
Service
10:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
