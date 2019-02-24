Home

Lorraine M. Jones nee Duda, passed away on February 20,2019, Age 89. Formerly of Calumet Park, and Matteson. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Jones. Dear mother of Gregory R. (Donna) Jones. Cherished grandmother of Stacy (Tedd) Dunn. Blessed great-grandmother of Andrew and Allyson Dunn. Fond sister of John (late Connie) Duda, and late Harriet (late Samuel) Rozema. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Retired Radio Dispatcher for 25 years with the Calumet Park Police Department.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
