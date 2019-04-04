|
Mieszala, Lorraine--Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Edmund; loving mother of James (Darlene), and Karen (Kenneth) Dort; proud and cherished grandmother of Jacquelyn (Sean) Zasche, Elizabeth, Madeline, and Michael; great grandmother of Avery and Addison; dear friend of Shirley Oscarson. Visitation Friday from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m, at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Prayers immediately to follow, to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The or Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019