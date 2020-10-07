Lorraine Naborowski, of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Clarence T. Naborowski; loving mother of Donna (Terry) Radzik, Paul (Donna) Naborowski, & Michael (Janice) Naborowski; proud grandmother of Christopher Radzik, Emma Radzik, Samantha (Jordan) DeZort, Nathan Naborowski, Tatiana (Jack) Flaherty, Marina, Elena, & Nicolas Naborowski; dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation 9 to 10:30am on Saturday, October 10 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place. Masks required. Mass will follow at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs at 11am. All guests must register for Mass by Friday, October 9 at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-lorraine
. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. John of the Cross Outreach Food Pantry Collection are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com