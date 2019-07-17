Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lorraine May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine O. May

Lorraine O. May Obituary
Lorraine Orens May, passed away on July 13th, 2019. She was born Lorraine Lillian Orens and was a devoted daughter to her parents, Nathan and Esther Orens of Chicago. Lorraine was educated at the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago. She was a wonderful mother to her two surviving sons: Jonathan May and James May, embracing James' wife Melisa Lee, as part of the family. Lorraine and her husband, Jack May, enjoyed a long 64 loving years together before Jack passed on in 2007. An avid golfer, growing up with a golfing fanatic for a father, Lorraine enjoyed the sport for many years. Besides being an exceptional daughter, wife, and mother, Lorraine was a creative force, developing herself over the years as an artist, ceramicist, dress designer, bonsai enthusiast and more. She was also the Midwest Bonsai Society Secretary and Secretary of The Lyric Opera Chicago, Glencoe chapter. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at Makom Solel Lakeside South Campus, 1221 County Line Road, in Highland Park, IL (847) 432-7950. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Chicago Botanic Garden. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals: 630-Mitzvah (630)-648-9824, www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
