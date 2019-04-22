|
Lorraine P. Merker age 87; loving daughter of the late John and Ida nee Neufert; dear sister of the late Delores (late Clarence) Brown; fond Aunt of Sam Brown; dear cousin of Patricia (Thomas) McMahon and William (Laura) Merker. Visitation Wednesday April 24, 2019; 12:00 pm until time of Funeral Service 1:00 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
