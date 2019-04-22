Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Merker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine P. Merker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine P. Merker Obituary
Lorraine P. Merker age 87; loving daughter of the late John and Ida nee Neufert; dear sister of the late Delores (late Clarence) Brown; fond Aunt of Sam Brown; dear cousin of Patricia (Thomas) McMahon and William (Laura) Merker. Visitation Wednesday April 24, 2019; 12:00 pm until time of Funeral Service 1:00 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now