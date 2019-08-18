Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Lorraine Powers
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Lorraine P. Powers


1931 - 2019
Lorraine P. Powers Obituary
Lorraine P. Powers, nee Crohan, age 88, of Riverdale, IL, passed away August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Powers. Dear sister of Richard (Mary Ann) Crohan, the late William (late Evelyn) Crohan, and the late Laverne (late John) Dangelo. Loving aunt of eleven nephews and nieces with two preceding her in death. Also preceded in death by her parents Horace and Laura Crohan. She was loved by her family and will be missed. Visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt./159th St.) South Holland, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. For further information, feel free to contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
