Lorraine Pietras, age 96, formerly of Cicero and Berwyn. Beloved wife of the late Edward Pietras for a wonderful 54 years. Loving mother of Barbara (Dennis) Schumacher, James (Holly) Pietras, and Robert (Janet) Pietras. Devoted grandmother of Aimee (Edward) Nowak, John (Alison) Pietras, and Michael Pietras. Dear great-grandmother of Abigail and Anna Nowak. Cherished sister of the late Irene (late Irv) Marek, late Eleanor (late George) Bradek, late Dorothy (late Art) Cagney, and Robert (late Therese) Gasper. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in May. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352- 6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020